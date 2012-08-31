FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields drop as Bernanke says Fed may act
August 31, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields drop as Bernanke says Fed may act

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on
Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated
that the central bank would act to strengthen the economy but
gave little new information on whether new stimulus was imminent
at its September meeting.
    Bernanke said at a highly anticipated speech in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, that progress in bringing down U.S. unemployment
was too slow and that the central bank would act as needed to
strengthen the economic recovery. 
    Treasuries prices were choppy, and initially unsure of
direction, however, as traders struggled to divine meaning from
the speech over the Fed's likely next path of action.
    "Bernanke's comments at first blush are the Fed minutes
incarnate," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC
Capital Markets in New York. "We did not get much more in his
speech than we got from the last Fed minutes."    
    The Fed said at its meeting at the beginning of August that
it is likely to act "fairly soon" unless the economy improves
considerably.
    This increased speculation that the Fed would launch new
easing when it meets next month in a bid to stimulate growth and
reduce stubbornly high unemployment. 
    Ten-year U.S. Treasuries were last up 9/32 in
price to yield 1.60 percent, down from 1.63 percent late on
Thursday. 
    Thirty-year bonds were up 25/32 in price to
yield 2.71 percent, down from 2.75 percent.

