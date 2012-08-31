TREASURIES-Yields drop as Bernanke says Fed may act

By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said that still high unemployment is a "grave concern," increasing expectations that further stimulus may be likely. Bernanke said at a highly anticipated speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that progress in bringing down U.S. unemployment was too slow and that the central bank would act as needed to strengthen the economic recovery. Treasuries prices were choppy, and initially unsure of direction, before gaining as investors focused on Bernanke's bearish take on unemployment. "I think when he talks about grave concern, that says it all. Further accommodation is coming, it's just a question of how it manifests itself," said Scott Graham, head of U.S. government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. The Fed said at its meeting at the beginning of August that it is likely to act "fairly soon" unless the economy improves considerably. This increased speculation that the Fed would launch new easing when it meets next month in a bid to stimulate growth and reduce stubbornly high unemployment. Ten-year U.S. Treasuries were last up 9/32 in price to yield 1.60 percent, the lowest since Aug. 7 and down from 1.63 percent late on Thursday. Thirty-year bonds were up 25/32 in price to yield 2.71 percent, down from 2.75 percent.