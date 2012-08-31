FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Yields drop as Bernanke says Fed may act
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Yields drop as Bernanke says Fed may act

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields fell on
Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said that
still high unemployment is a "grave concern," increasing
expectations that further stimulus may be likely.
    Bernanke said at a highly anticipated speech in Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, that progress in bringing down U.S. unemployment
was too slow and that the central bank would act as needed to
strengthen the economic recovery. 
    Treasuries prices were choppy, and initially unsure of
direction, before gaining as investors focused on Bernanke's
bearish take on unemployment.
    "I think when he talks about grave concern, that says it
all. Further accommodation is coming, it's just a question of
how it manifests itself," said Scott Graham, head of U.S.
government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
    The Fed said at its meeting at the beginning of August that
it is likely to act "fairly soon" unless the economy improves
considerably.
    This increased speculation that the Fed would launch new
easing when it meets next month in a bid to stimulate growth and
reduce stubbornly high unemployment.
    Ten-year U.S. Treasuries were last up 9/32 in
price to yield 1.60 percent, the lowest since Aug. 7 and down
from 1.63 percent late on Thursday. 
    Thirty-year bonds were up 25/32 in price to
yield 2.71 percent, down from 2.75 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.