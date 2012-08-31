FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 7:31 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields drop as Bernanke spurs new QE hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Bernanke says high unemployment a "grave concern"
    * Benchmark yields touch lowest since early August
    * Investors look ahead to August employment figures

    By Chris Reese
    NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury prices rose and
yields fell to the lowest in three weeks on Friday after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said that still high unemployment
is a "grave concern," increasing expectations that further
stimulus may be likely.
    Bernanke said in a highly anticipated speech at a conference
in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, that progress in bringing down U.S.
unemployment was too slow and that the central bank would act as
needed to strengthen the economic recovery. 
    Bernanke's take on unemployment bolstered expectations of
more Fed stimulus, perhaps as soon as the central bank's next
policy meeting Sept. 12-13, which benefited Treasuries.
    "Bernanke stopped short of signaling a September move but
chances remain very high that additional steps will be taken by
later this year or next," said Robert DiClemente, chief U.S.
economist at Citigroup in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries on Friday traded
20/32 higher in price to yield 1.56 percent, marking the lowest
since Aug. 7 and down from 1.63 percent late Thursday. While
yields were down on the day, they posted the biggest monthly
rise in August since March.
    "I think when (Bernanke) talks about grave concern, that
says it all. Further accommodation is coming, it's just a
question of how it manifests itself," said Scott Graham, head of
U.S. government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
    The Fed said at its meeting at the beginning of August that
it is likely to act "fairly soon" unless the economy improves
considerably.
    This increased speculation the Fed would launch new easing
at its September meeting in a bid to stimulate growth and reduce
stubbornly high unemployment.
    Despite Friday's market reaction, some analysts warned that
it is not a given that Bernanke will launch new bond purchases.
    "He is negative on the economy, but it's not clear that it
has to come through QE. Forward guidance and language is
probably the place for him to act first," said Priya Misra, head
of U.S. rates strategy at Bank of America in New York.
    Some see the Fed as likely to extend its language for
keeping interest rates near zero beyond the current time frame
of at least through late 2014.
    New economic data, including a key employment number next
Friday, will also be closely scrutinized as an indication of
whether the Fed is likely to act as soon as September. 
    "If the payroll number is weak then I would say this market
reaction is fair, but if we get an okay payroll number next week
I would say that this pricing has to be taken out," said Misra.
    Thirty-year bonds traded 1-13/32 higher in price
to yield 2.68 percent, down from 2.75 percent late Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
