TREASURIES-Prices dip as ECB talk reduces safe-haven appeal

* Draghi quoted saying ECB can buy debt of up to 3-year maturity * US ISM manufacturing expected to show improvement in Aug * Moody's changes outlook on EU to negative By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices eased on Tuesday with reduced safe-haven appeal after the European Central Bank hinted at the scope of its bond-buying plans. ECB President Mario Draghi was quoted as telling lawmakers that ECB purchases of debt with a maturity of up to three years would not breach the European Union's taboo of directly financing economies. "Comments from ECB President Draghi yesterday pressured safe-haven markets after he said that ECB buying of secondary market debt out to three years ... in maturity would not violate their prohibition against monetary financing of governments," said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. Draghi's comments undermined the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt, and benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 9/32 lower in price to yield 1.58 percent, up from 1.55 percent late Friday, while 30-year bonds were 18/32 lower to yield 2.69 percent from 2.67 percent. Price losses were limited and yields remained range bound after Treasuries rallied sharply on Friday when U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke buoyed expectations of a new round of bond-buying stimulus for the country's struggling economy. Economic data this week was expected to be key to whether those expectations gained traction and provided momentum for a fresh T-note rally. The U.S. Institute of Supply Management manufacturing survey for August -- to be released on Tuesday morning -- is forecast to show a small improvement, but the main focus will fall on Friday's non-farm payrolls report after Bernanke explicitly expressed concerns over the labor market. Investors were also reluctant to fully embrace the risk-on trade after Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook on the Aaa rating of the European Union to negative, warning it might downgrade the bloc if it decides to cut the ratings on the EU's four biggest budget backers: Germany, France, the UK and the Netherlands. The move will add to pressure on the European Central Bank to provide details of a new debt-buying scheme to help deeply indebted euro zone states at its policy meeting on Thursday.