FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Prices dip as investors mull potential ECB bond buying
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Prices dip as investors mull potential ECB bond buying

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Media reports ECB to unveil unlimited bond buying program
    * German Bunds reverse early gains after poorly received
auction
    * US Q2 productivity rises faster than expected

    By Chris Reese
    NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices eased on
Wednesday, taking cues from weakness in German Bund futures due
to reduced safe-haven buying amid media reports that the
European Central Bank would unveil an unlimited, sterilized
program of bond purchases.
    Treasury yields bumped up to session highs following reports
the ECB would, with broad support from its council members,
unveil a program of bond buying intended to bring down borrowing
costs in troubled euro zone countries like Spain and Italy. The
ECB will meet on Thursday.
    Bloomberg reported that ECB President Mario Draghi's plan
would involve unlimited buying of government bonds. The ECB has
been expected to be cautious about disclosing the size of its
bond-buying, given opposition from Germany's central bank.
    "The market was responding to the headlines regarding the
ECB's proposal. Unlimited bond-buying, but sterilized buy backs
with no public rate-cap," said Ian Lyngen, senior government
bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
    Treasuries initially followed Bunds higher after euro zone
PMI data showed that the contraction that began in the region's
weaker economies was now taking hold even in Germany, the
currency bloc's biggest economy. 
    Bunds later reversed the gains after a poorly received
German auction of 10-year bonds.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
6/32 lower in price to yield 1.59 percent, up from 1.57 percent
late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were 18/32 lower
to yield 2.71 percent from 2.68 percent.
    The euro zone PMI figures came after data on Tuesday that
showed U.S. manufacturing contracted at its fastest rate in more
than three years in August.
    The 10-year yield has declined since a speech by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke last Friday prompted traders to
increase bets that the U.S. central bank will launch a new bond
buying program when it meets next week.
    The Treasuries market was little impacted by data showing
U.S. non farm productivity increased at a much faster clip than
previously thought in the second quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.