TREASURIES-Prices ease as investors mull potential ECB bond buying

* Media reports ECB to unveil unlimited bond-buying program * German Bunds reverse early gains after poorly received auction * U.S. 2nd-quarter productivity rises faster than expected By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries eased in price on Wednesday with reduced safe-haven appeal amid media reports the European Central Bank would unveil an unlimited program of bond purchases intended to bring down borrowing costs in troubled euro zone countries. Bloomberg reported that ECB President Mario Draghi's plan would involve unlimited, sterilized buying of government bonds. The ECB has been expected to be cautious about disclosing the size of its bond-buying, given opposition from Germany's central bank. "The market was responding to the headlines regarding the ECB's proposal. Unlimited bond buying but sterilized buy-backs with no public rate cap," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. Price losses were pared however as investors considered the details of the potential program. "Overall, expectations that tomorrow's ECB council meeting will end with some communication that will resolve all concerns about the Euro land crises go far beyond anything that can be delivered," said Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics in Valhalla, New York. Central bank sources told Reuters on Wednesday that the ECB is ready to waive seniority status on government bonds it buys under the new program. Treasuries began the day trading higher along with German Bunds after euro zone PMI data showed that the contraction that began in the region's weaker economies was now taking hold even in Germany, the currency bloc's biggest economy. Bunds later reversed the gains after a poorly received German auction of 10-year bonds. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 6/32 lower in price to yield 1.59 percent, up from 1.57 percent late Tuesday, while 30-year bonds were 18/32 lower to yield 2.71 percent from 2.68 percent. The euro zone PMI figures on Wednesday came after data on Tuesday that showed U.S. manufacturing contracted at its fastest rate in more than three years in August. The 10-year yield has declined since a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke last Friday prompted traders to increase bets that the U.S. central bank will launch a new bond-buying program when it meets next week. The Treasuries market was little affected by data showing U.S. nonfarm productivity increased at a much faster clip than previously thought in the second quarter.