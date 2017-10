NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries extended price losses on Thursday after the release of unexpectedly high August ADP private payrolls data.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading 14/32 lower in price to yield 1.64 percent, up from 1.60 percent late Wednesday. The notes had been trading 9/32 lower in price prior to the release of the data.