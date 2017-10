NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds lost a point in price on Thursday after data showing U.S. private employers added 201,000 jobs in August, easily beating economists’ expectations, while weekly jobless claims came in below economists’ expectations.

Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading a point lower in price to yield 2.75 percent, up from 2.71 percent late Wednesday.