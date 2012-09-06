TREASURIES-Prices fall on jobs data, ECB bond buy plan

* U.S. private sector adds more jobs than expected in August * ECB announces unlimited bond buying program * U.S. weekly jobless claims come in lower than forecast By Chris Reese NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as higher-than-expected private sector jobs growth in August and the European Central Bank's announcement of a bond-buying program undermined the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt. U.S. private employers added 201,000 jobs in August, easily beating economists' expectations for 140,000 new private sector jobs, according to the ADP National Employment Report. The stronger-than-expected jobs growth boosted the outlook for the government's nonfarm payrolls data for August to be released on Friday and damped expectations for another round of economic stimulus from the Federal Reserve. Also, ECB President Mario Draghi said the ECB will buy unlimited amounts of short-dated bonds to help lower the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy, which are bearing the brunt of the debt crisis in the euro zone. The news out of Europe, along with the U.S. jobs data, sapped the safety appeal of U.S. government debt, and benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 17/32 lower in price to yield 1.65 percent, up from 1.55 percent late Wednesday. The ADP payrolls data "should cushion any downside expectations for payrolls tomorrow," said Sean Incremona, economist at 4Cast Ltd in New York. Lower-than-expected weekly claims for U.S. jobless benefits added to the bearish tone in Treasuries, as did data from the Institute for Supply Management showing the pace of growth in the U.S. services sector rose in August. The median of forecasts from economists polled by Reuters is for U.S. employers to have added 125,000 jobs in August, down from 163,000 new hires in July. Thirty-year Treasury bonds were trading 1-2/32 lower in price to yield 2.76 percent from 2.71 percent late Wednesday.