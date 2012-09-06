FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-US 30-year bonds fall two full points in price
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2012 / 7:21 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-US 30-year bonds fall two full points in price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell two full points in price on Thursday after strong jobs data led investors to increase bets that employers will have added more jobs in August, with the closely-tracked monthly payrolls report to be released on Friday.

Traders increased expectations after the ADP National Employment Report showed that U.S. private employers added 201,000 jobs in August, easily beating economists’ expectations for 140,000 new private sector jobs.

The 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 1-30/32 in price to yield 2.80 percent, up from 2.71 percent late on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.