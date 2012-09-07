TREASURIES-Thirty-year bond prices turn negative

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. thirty-year Treasuries bonds prices fell on Friday, erasing earlier gains, as investors grappled with whether weaker than expected jobs data would be enough to spur the Federal Reserve to launch a third round of bond purchases when it meets next week.

Intermediate-dated Treasuries remained higher in price on the day, as some investors bet that the central bank would announce new quantitative easing, likely focused on mortgage-backed debt.

Long-bonds underperformed however, and yield rose, as investors focused on potential inflation from any new program. The bonds were last down 4/32 in price to yield 2.81 percent, up from 2.79 percent late on Thursday. The yields had traded at around 2.86 percent before Friday’s data.