TREASURIES-Thirty-year bond prices turn negative
#Market News
September 7, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Thirty-year bond prices turn negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. thirty-year Treasuries bonds prices fell on Friday, erasing earlier gains, as investors grappled with whether weaker than expected jobs data would be enough to spur the Federal Reserve to launch a third round of bond purchases when it meets next week.

Intermediate-dated Treasuries remained higher in price on the day, as some investors bet that the central bank would announce new quantitative easing, likely focused on mortgage-backed debt.

Long-bonds underperformed however, and yield rose, as investors focused on potential inflation from any new program. The bonds were last down 4/32 in price to yield 2.81 percent, up from 2.79 percent late on Thursday. The yields had traded at around 2.86 percent before Friday’s data.

