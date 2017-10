NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices pared earlier losses and turned flat on Monday, as Wall Street stocks gave up their initial gains after struggling to advance in the wake of a bailout deal for Cyprus.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded unchanged at 100-20/32, yielding 1.923 percent. They erased an earlier price decline of 14/32 with a yield of 1.974 percent.