TREASURIES-Bond prices stay at lower levels after housing data

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices remained at lower levels on Tuesday after data suggested the U.S. housing recovery stayed intact in January, posting its strongest annual increase since June 2006.

On a month-on-month basis, the S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 U.S. metropolitan areas gained 1 percent in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, topping expectations for 0.9 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 4/32 lower in price for a yield of 1.934 percent, up 1.4 basis points from late on Monday.