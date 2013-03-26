FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bond prices stay at lower levels after housing data
March 26, 2013 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Bond prices stay at lower levels after housing data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices remained at lower levels on Tuesday after data suggested the U.S. housing recovery stayed intact in January, posting its strongest annual increase since June 2006.

On a month-on-month basis, the S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 U.S. metropolitan areas gained 1 percent in January on a seasonally adjusted basis, topping expectations for 0.9 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 4/32 lower in price for a yield of 1.934 percent, up 1.4 basis points from late on Monday.

