TREASURIES-Bonds trim losses after housing, consumer data
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Bonds trim losses after housing, consumer data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices pared earlier losses on Tuesday after disappointing data on domestic new home sales and consumer confidence undercut optimism on the U.S. economy, rekindling some demand for safe-haven bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 3/32 in price to yield 1.932 percent, up 1.2 basis points from late on Monday.

Shortly before release of the housing and consumer confidence data, the 10-year notes were 6/32 lower in price with a yield near 1.94 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
