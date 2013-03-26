TREASURIES-Bonds trim losses after housing, consumer data

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices pared earlier losses on Tuesday after disappointing data on domestic new home sales and consumer confidence undercut optimism on the U.S. economy, rekindling some demand for safe-haven bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 3/32 in price to yield 1.932 percent, up 1.2 basis points from late on Monday.

Shortly before release of the housing and consumer confidence data, the 10-year notes were 6/32 lower in price with a yield near 1.94 percent.