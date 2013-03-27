TREASURIES-Bonds near session highs after home sales data

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices held near their session highs on Wednesday after data showed a steeper-than-expected fall in domestic pending home sales in February, suggesting a pause in the recent improvement in the housing sector.

The National Association of Realtors said its index on contracts to buy existing U.S. homes fell 0.4 percent last month, compared with a 0.2 percent fall forecast by economists.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 19/32 in price to yield 1.845 percent, the lowest level in about 3-1/2 weeks and 6.6 basis points lower than Tuesday’s close.