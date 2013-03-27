FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds near session highs after home sales data
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2013 / 2:16 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-Bonds near session highs after home sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices held near their session highs on Wednesday after data showed a steeper-than-expected fall in domestic pending home sales in February, suggesting a pause in the recent improvement in the housing sector.

The National Association of Realtors said its index on contracts to buy existing U.S. homes fell 0.4 percent last month, compared with a 0.2 percent fall forecast by economists.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 19/32 in price to yield 1.845 percent, the lowest level in about 3-1/2 weeks and 6.6 basis points lower than Tuesday’s close.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.