NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices held steady at lower levels on Thursday after the government raised its reading on U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter while a bigger-than-expected rise in weekly jobless claims was reported.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 3/32 in price to yield 1.857 percent, up 1.2 basis points from Wednesday’s close.