CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year note prices pare losses
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 2:25 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year note prices pare losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects month reference for Chicago PMI to March from February)

NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. 10-year Treasuries notes turned flat on Thursday, paring earlier losses, as unexpectedly large drop in the Chicago Purchasing Management Index in March undercut optimism about the U.S. economy gaining traction.

The benchmark 10-year note was little changed at 101-12/32 in price with a yield of 1.847 percent. Earlier, it was down as much 7/32 in price with a yield of 1.871 percent, up 2.6 basis points from late Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

