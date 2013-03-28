FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices dip before 7-year auction
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 3:25 PM / in 5 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices dip before 7-year auction

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. Treasury to sell $29 billion of 7-year notes
    * Signs of calm in Cyprus pare safe haven bids for bonds
    * Disappointing Midwest factory data reduces optimism
    * U.S. bond market to close early on Thursday, shut Friday


    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices
dipped on Thursday with benchmark yields hovering near
three-week lows, as investors made room before a $29 billion
auction of seven-year notes, the final leg of this week's $99
billion in longer-dated supply.
    The initial selling in bonds was mitigated by data showing a
steep decline in U.S. Midwest manufacturing, which contradicted
the view the U.S. economy is gathering steam. 
    Relative calm in Cyprus, where banks reopened under tight
government control after they were shut for nearly two weeks and
the island nation received a 10 billion euro bailout, diminished
some safe haven demand for low-yielding U.S. government debt.
    The controls resulted from fears of heavy withdrawals from
Cypriot banks after losses on large uninsured deposits, required
as a part of Cyprus' financial rescue. Traders feared European
leaders might consider bank deposits to fund future bailouts of
Italy, Spain and other larger euro zone economies,  sparking
bank runs in those countries. 
    "All things are orderly in Cyprus. That's a good sign for
investors before the long weekend," said Jason Rogan, director
of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York.
    Still appetite for bonds emerged as longer-term worries
about Europe persisted. "A lot people don't want to go home
short so that will put a floor on prices," Rogan said. 
    The U.S. bond market will close at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on
Thursday, and it will remain shut for the Good Friday holiday.
Many major European markets will be closed on Friday and Monday.
    The Treasuries market was poised for a losing first-quarter
for a third straight year, although renewed fears about the
festering euro zone debt crisis limited the sector's losses.
    Barclays' total return index on U.S. Treasuries has fallen
0.13 percent in the first three months of 2013,
after a 0.09 percent decline in the fourth quarter of last year.
    In contrast, Wall Street stocks revisited levels prior to
the global financial crisis more than four years ago. The
Standard & Poor's 500 index briefly traded above its
record close on Thursday and was on track to post a 9.58 percent
in the first quarter. 
    On the open market, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
 was down 1/32 in price to yield 1.849 percent, near
its three-week low set on Wednesday. 
    The 30-year bond was 6/32 lower in price,
yielding 3.096 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Wednesday.
    Bond prices bounced back from their session lows after the
Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said its index on
Midwest business activity posted a surprisingly large drop in
March, lowering optimism about the U.S. economy. 
    In the "when-issued" sector, traders expect new seven-year
notes to yield 1.235 percent, about 2.5 basis
points below the seven-year supply sold in February.
    Separately, the U.S. Federal Reserve planned to purchase a
total of $4.25 billion to $5.25 billion in Treasuries that
mature in March 2017 to Nov. 2017.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.