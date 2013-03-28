TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices dip before 7-year auction

* U.S. Treasury to sell $29 billion of 7-year notes * Signs of calm in Cyprus pare safe haven bids for bonds * Disappointing Midwest factory data reduces optimism * U.S. bond market to close early on Thursday, shut Friday By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices dipped on Thursday with benchmark yields hovering near three-week lows, as investors made room before a $29 billion auction of seven-year notes, the final leg of this week's $99 billion in longer-dated supply. The initial selling in bonds was mitigated by data showing a steep decline in U.S. Midwest manufacturing, which contradicted the view the U.S. economy is gathering steam. Relative calm in Cyprus, where banks reopened under tight government control after they were shut for nearly two weeks and the island nation received a 10 billion euro bailout, diminished some safe haven demand for low-yielding U.S. government debt. The controls resulted from fears of heavy withdrawals from Cypriot banks after losses on large uninsured deposits, required as a part of Cyprus' financial rescue. Traders feared European leaders might consider bank deposits to fund future bailouts of Italy, Spain and other larger euro zone economies, sparking bank runs in those countries. "All things are orderly in Cyprus. That's a good sign for investors before the long weekend," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York. Still appetite for bonds emerged as longer-term worries about Europe persisted. "A lot people don't want to go home short so that will put a floor on prices," Rogan said. The U.S. bond market will close at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Thursday, and it will remain shut for the Good Friday holiday. Many major European markets will be closed on Friday and Monday. The Treasuries market was poised for a losing first-quarter for a third straight year, although renewed fears about the festering euro zone debt crisis limited the sector's losses. Barclays' total return index on U.S. Treasuries has fallen 0.13 percent in the first three months of 2013, after a 0.09 percent decline in the fourth quarter of last year. In contrast, Wall Street stocks revisited levels prior to the global financial crisis more than four years ago. The Standard & Poor's 500 index briefly traded above its record close on Thursday and was on track to post a 9.58 percent in the first quarter. On the open market, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 1/32 in price to yield 1.849 percent, near its three-week low set on Wednesday. The 30-year bond was 6/32 lower in price, yielding 3.096 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Wednesday. Bond prices bounced back from their session lows after the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said its index on Midwest business activity posted a surprisingly large drop in March, lowering optimism about the U.S. economy. In the "when-issued" sector, traders expect new seven-year notes to yield 1.235 percent, about 2.5 basis points below the seven-year supply sold in February. Separately, the U.S. Federal Reserve planned to purchase a total of $4.25 billion to $5.25 billion in Treasuries that mature in March 2017 to Nov. 2017.