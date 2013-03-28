FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall, on track for weak 1st quarter
March 28, 2013 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall, on track for weak 1st quarter

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Signs of calm in Cyprus pare safe haven bids for bonds
    * Below-average demand at $29 bln U.S. 7-year note sale
    * Disappointing Midwest factory data reduces optimism
    * U.S. bond market to close early on Thursday, shut Friday


    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices
fell on Thursday, as a weak first quarter drew to a close and
investors failed to embrace $29 billion worth of new seven-year
notes, the final leg of this week's $99 billion in longer-dated
supply.
    Wall Street stocks' attempt to set record highs added
downward pressure on bond prices, analysts said.
    "Equities took some luster off bonds, and the seven-year
auction was a bit of a disappointment," said Anthony Valeri,
fixed income strategist at LPL Financial in San Diego.
    Relative calm in Cyprus, where banks reopened under tight
government control after they were shut for nearly two weeks and
the island nation received a 10 billion euro bailout, diminished
some safe haven demand for low-yielding U.S. government debt.
    The controls resulted from fears of heavy withdrawals from
Cypriot banks after losses on large uninsured deposits, required
as a part of Cyprus' financial rescue. Traders feared European
leaders might consider bank deposits to fund future bailouts of
Italy, Spain and other larger euro zone economies,  sparking
bank runs in those countries. 
    "All things are orderly in Cyprus. That's a good sign for
investors before the long weekend," said Jason Rogan, director
of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York.
    Still appetite for bonds emerged as longer-term worries
about Europe persisted. "A lot people don't want to go home
short so that will put a floor on prices," Rogan said. 
    The market's losses were also mitigated by data showing a
steep decline in U.S. Midwest manufacturing, which revived some
concerns the U.S. economy might slow in spring and summer like
the previous three years. 
    The U.S. bond market will close at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on
Thursday, and it will remain shut for the Good Friday holiday.
Many major European markets will be closed on Friday and Monday.
    On the open market, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
 was down 1/32 in price to yield 1.849 percent, near
its three-week low set on Wednesday. 
    The 30-year bond was 6/32 lower in price,
yielding 3.096 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Wednesday.
   
    
    ANOTHER WEAK FIRST QUARTER
    The Treasuries market was poised for a losing first-quarter
for a third straight year, although renewed fears about the
festering euro zone debt crisis limited the sector's losses.
    Barclays' total return index on U.S. Treasuries has fallen
0.13 percent in the first three months of 2013,
after a 0.09 percent decline in the fourth quarter of last year.
    In contrast, Wall Street stocks revisited levels prior to
the global financial crisis more than four years ago. The
Standard & Poor's 500 index briefly traded above its
record close on Thursday and was on track to post a 9.58 percent
in the first quarter. 
    Bond prices bounced back from their session lows after the
Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said its index on
Midwest business activity posted a surprisingly large drop in
March, lowering optimism about the U.S. economy. 
    Then the Treasuries market revisited lows after the sale of
the seven-year notes resulted in the yields to
clear at 1.248 percent, about half a basis point higher than
what traders had expected. 
    Separately, the U.S. Federal Reserve purchased $4.762
billion in Treasuries that mature in March 2017 to Nov. 2017.
This was the latest purchase for its bond program, dubbed QE3,
aimed to hold down mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing
costs to support the economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
