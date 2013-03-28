FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Euro zone bid helps bonds stem quarterly bleed
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Euro zone bid helps bonds stem quarterly bleed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Bonds yields end quarter slightly higher
    * Safety bid from euro zone offsets better U.S. economy
    * U.S. bond market shut Friday

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices gained
for a third straight week as resurgent fears over the euro zone
helped bonds claw back losses from January and February and end
the quarter only slightly weaker on Thursday, after a turbulent
start to the year when investors bet on a strengthening economy.
    The U.S. bond market closed at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on
Thursday, and it will remain shut for the Good Friday holiday.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields have fallen to near
three-week lows on fears that losses that bondholders and banks
depositors in Cyprus are taking to restructure their banks will
form a template for other countries in the euro zone that are
struggling with high debt loads.
    The safety bid caught many investors by surprise, as they
were positioning for higher U.S. rates in light of improving
U.S. economic data, and traders and analysts said short covering
by these accounts added to the Treasuries rally.
    "We've seen a resurgence of risk and quarter-end come
together to take yields lower, and I think a lot of people might
have been caught offside in this," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an
interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
    Benchmark 10-year notes yields traded at 1.85
percent on Thursday, little changed from late on Wednesday. They
rose as high as 2.09 percent on March 8, after ending last year
at 1.76 percent.
    Barclays' total return index on U.S. Treasuries fell 0.13
percent in the first three months of 2013, after a
0.09 percent decline in the fourth quarter of last year.
    Many still expect yields to gradually march higher as the
economy continues to strengthen.
    "What we're going to be seeing is two steps forward, one
step back in terms of price action," said Goldberg. TD has a
year-end yield target of 2.30 percent for 10-year notes.
    Next week's U.S. monthly payroll number will be closely
scrutinized for signs of further improvement in hiring. The data
is expected to show that 200,000 jobs were added in March,
according to the median estimate of economists polled by
Reuters. 
    Price losses were mitigated earlier on Thursday by data
showing a steep decline in U.S. Midwest manufacturing, which
revived some concerns the U.S. economy might slow in spring and
summer as it did in the previous three years. 
    Relative calm in Cyprus, where banks reopened under tight
government control after they were shut for nearly two weeks and
the island nation received a 10 billion euro bailout, diminished
some safe-haven demand for U.S. bonds on Thursday.
    "All things are orderly in Cyprus. That's a good sign for
investors before the long weekend," said Jason Rogan, managing
director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New
York.
    Still, appetite for bonds emerged as longer-term worries
about Europe persisted. "A lot people don't want to go home
short so that will put a floor on prices," Rogan said.
    Many major European markets will be closed on Friday and
Monday.
    The Treasury also sold $29 billion in seven-year debt to
slightly weak demand on Thursday, the final sale of $99 billion
in new coupon-bearing supply this week.
    Lackluster bids for new seven-year notes 
resulted in their yields clearing at 1.248 percent, about half a
basis point higher than what traders had expected.
 
    Separately, the U.S. Federal Reserve purchased $4.762
billion in Treasuries that mature in March 2017 to November
2017. It was the latest purchase for the Fed's bond program,
dubbed QE3, aimed to hold down mortgage rates and other
long-term borrowing costs to support the economy.
 
    The Fed will buy between $2.75 billion and $3.50 billion in
notes due between 2020 and 2023 on Monday as part of this
program.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.