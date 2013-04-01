TREASURIES-Bonds gain on news manufacturing slowed in March

* ISM says factory activity slowed in March * S&P, Dow below all-time closing highs * U.S. payrolls report, due Friday, to be key influence By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices resumed their climb on Monday, building on three straight weekly gains after a widely followed industry survey showed U.S. manufacturing slowed in March. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also traded below their all-time closing highs reached the previous session. Markets focused on the unexpected slowing in U.S. factory activity reflected in the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing survey. "The weaker than expected ISM manufacturing report was really the big bullish trigger for today's session," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. Safe-haven U.S. Treasuries rose on news of the slower activity and stocks lost ground. "Since manufacturing has been a bright spot in the economy lately, the weaker than expected reading had an outsized effect on the market," said Thomas Simons, vice president and money market economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York. Trading resumed on Monday after a holiday-shortened week when U.S. financial markets were shut for the Good Friday holiday and the U.S. bond market had an early market close on Thursday. Trading on Monday was subdued, with markets in most of Europe shut for Easter Monday. Ten-year Treasuries, in the minus column before the ISM manufacturing report came out, moved into the plus column afterwards and were up 2/32 at midday, yielding 1.84 percent, down slightly from 1.85 percent late on Thursday. The market has a meaty plate of economic data to absorb this week, with reports due on vehicle sales on Tuesday and the non-manufacturing sector of the economy on Wednesday. The last three days of the trading week each feature a report on the labor market, starting with the ADP employment report on Wednesday, the latest weekly jobless claims figures on Thursday, and the highly influential non-farm payrolls report from the U.S. Labor Department on Friday. The latter will be closely scrutinized for signs of further improvement in hiring. The report is expected to show that 200,000 jobs were added in March, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. TREASURIES END Q1 SLIGHTLY WEAKER Treasuries ended the first quarter only slightly weaker after a bid related to euro zone issues allowed safe-haven U.S. debt to erase most of the losses incurred in January and February when investors bet on a strengthening U.S. economy. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields reached near three-week lows by the end of last week on fear that losses bondholders and bank depositors in Cyprus are taking to restructure their banks would form a template for other euro zone nations struggling with high debt loads. Barclays' total return index on U.S. Treasuries fell 0.13 percent in the first three months of 2013, after a 0.09 percent decline in the fourth quarter of last year. Market participants still expect yields to gradually edge higher as the U.S. economy continues to strengthen. Near-term, however, yields could edge lower, said William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "We continue to see a 1.72 percent to 2.15 percent range for 10-year yields, perhaps persisting through the second quarter," he said. "Key support remains 2.15 percent while near term resistance is around 1.83 percent. "Our bias remains toward modestly lower yields near-term because positioning is favorable and medium-term charts are turning bullish for the first time since early December," O'Donnell said.