FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Prices gain as March manufacturing growth slows
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2013 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices gain as March manufacturing growth slows

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* ISM says U.S. factory activity slowed in March
    * S&P, Dow below all-time closing highs
    * U.S. payrolls report, due Friday, to be key influence


    By Ellen Freilich
    NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. Treasuries
rose on Monday after data showing  U.S. manufacturing growth
slowed in March fed worries about the strength of the recovery
in the world's biggest economy, kicking off a week heavy in key
figures on the labor market.
    The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity fell to 51.3 from 54.2 in February. A
reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing
sector. New orders, a key indicator of future growth, accounted
for much of the drop in the index. 
    "The weaker-than-expected ISM manufacturing report was
really the big bullish trigger for today's session," said Ian
Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group
in Stamford, Connecticut.
    
 
     
    Stocks retreated from record highs in the wake of the data,
and prices for Treasuries reversed early losses to advance.  
    "Since manufacturing has been a bright spot in the economy
lately, the weaker-than-expected reading had an outsized effect
on the market," said Thomas Simons, vice president and money
market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.
    Trading resumed on Monday after an early close on Thursday
and a closure on Friday for the Good Friday holiday in the
United States. Trading on Monday was subdued, with markets in
most of Europe shut for Easter.
    Ten-year Treasuries, falling in price before the
data, advanced to trade up 4/32, yielding 1.840 percent, down
slightly from 1.85 percent late on Thursday.
    This week will bring a full slate of economic data, 
especially on jobs. The ADP employment report comes on
Wednesday, the latest weekly jobless claims figures on Thursday,
and the influential nonfarm payrolls report from the U.S. Labor
Department on Friday.
    Payrolls will be closely scrutinized for signs of further
improvement in hiring. The report is expected to show that
200,000 jobs were added in March, according to the median
estimate of economists polled by Reuters. 
    
    TREASURIES END Q1 SLIGHTLY WEAKER
    Treasuries ended the first quarter only slightly weaker
after bailout squabbles for euro zone member Cyprus saw
investors scoop up safe havens, erasing most of the losses of
January and February, when investors bet on a strengthening U.S.
economy.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields reached near three-week
lows by the end of last week on fear that the Cypriot bailout
deal, inflicting losses on bondholders and bank depositors,
could be replicated elsewhere in the monetary union. 
    Barclays' total return index on U.S. Treasuries fell 0.13
percent in the first three months of 2013, after a 0.09 percent
decline in the fourth quarter of last year.
    Market participants still expect yields to gradually edge
higher as the U.S. economy continues to strengthen.
    Near term, however, yields could slip, said William
O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS Securities in
Stamford, Connecticut.
    "We continue to see a 1.72 percent to 2.15 percent range for
10-year yields, perhaps persisting through the second quarter,"
he said. "Key support remains 2.15 percent while near-term
resistance is around 1.83 percent.
    "Our bias remains toward modestly lower yields near term
because positioning is favorable and medium-term charts are
turning bullish for the first time since early December,"
O'Donnell said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.