TREASURIES-Bonds turn higher after weaker-than-forecast ADP data
April 3, 2013

TREASURIES-Bonds turn higher after weaker-than-forecast ADP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries erased modest early losses and edged higher in price on Wednesday after a report by a payrolls processor said U.S. private employers added 158,000 jobs in March, fewer than economists had forecast.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 3/32 of a point before the report, was up 1/32 afterwards, leaving its yield at 1.86 percent.

The ADP National Employment Report said U.S. private sector employment rose by 158,000 jobs in March, less than the Reuters consensus forecast of 200,000.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
