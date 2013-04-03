FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds widen gains after weaker-than-forecast ISM data
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 3, 2013 / 2:16 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Bonds widen gains after weaker-than-forecast ISM data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices extended gains on Wednesday after the March reading of a U.S. non-manufacturing activity index came in weaker than forecast.

The Institute for Supply Management non-manufacturing index read 54.4 versus 56.0 in February, below the Reuters consensus forecast of 55.8 forecast.

The report’s employment component, closely watched ahead of Friday’s U.S. Labor Department payrolls report, was the lowest since November, falling to 53.3 from 57.2 in February.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 7/32 before the report, was up 10/32 afterwards, allowing its yield to ease to 1.83 percent.

Earlier, the ADP National Employment Report said U.S. private sector employment rose by 158,000 jobs in March, less than the Reuters consensus forecast of 200,000.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.