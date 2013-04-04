FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-30-year bond extends gain to one point
April 4, 2013 / 4:56 PM

TREASURIES-30-year bond extends gain to one point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond extended its gain to just over a point on Thursday, letting its yield slip below 3 percent.

The 30-year yield was down just over a quarter percentage point from where it stood about four weeks ago.

Analysts said nervousness about the state of the U.S. labor market in March and the possibility that the economy could grow much more slowly in the second quarter fed the bid for safe-haven U.S. debt across the yield curve.

The rally in 30-year bonds occurred despite upcoming supply. The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds next week.

In the early afternoon, the 30-year Treasury bond was up 1-2/32; its yield stood at 2.998 percent.

