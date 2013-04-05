FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury yields lowest of the year as investors seek safety
April 5, 2013

U.S. Treasury yields lowest of the year as investors seek safety

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - A fresh bid for safety stirred by increased tensions on the Korean peninsula, weaker stocks, and concern about slower U.S. job growth minutes before the release of the government’s monthly U.S. employment report pushed long-dated U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest levels of the year.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 5/32, pushing its yield below resistance at 1.75 percent to 1.747 percent.

The price of the 30-year Treasury bond rose a point, pushing its yield down to 2.94 percent.

