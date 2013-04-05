FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on weaker U.S. employment growth
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall on weaker U.S. employment growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries rallied and yields fell to their lowest levels of the year on Friday after the government said U.S. employment grew at its slowest pace in nine months in March.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note extended its gain to 18/32, putting its yield at 1.70 percent.

The price of the 30-year Treasury bond extended its gain to two points, pushing its yield down to 2.89 percent from 2.94 percent before the report came out and from 2.99 percent late on Thursday.

The government said the U.S. economy produced just 88,000 new jobs last month. The unemployment rate edged lower, but that was mainly due to people leaving the workforce.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.