TREASURIES-Prices hit session highs before Fed purchase
April 9, 2013 / 2:11 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Prices hit session highs before Fed purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose to session highs on Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s regular purchase of long-dated government debt, part of its quantitative easing program to lower unemployment.

The U.S. central bank was scheduled to buy $1.25 billion to $1.75 billion in Treasuries due in Feb. 2036 to Feb. 2043 at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT).

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 5/32 in price for a yield of 1.726 percent, down 1.9 basis points from late on Monday, and the 30-year bond was also up 5/32 in price, yielding 2.903 percent, down 0.8 basis point from Monday’s close.

