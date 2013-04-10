TREASURIES-30-year prices hit session lows after FOMC minutes

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell to session lows early Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released, at an earlier time than usual, the minutes of the March 19-20 meeting held by the central bank’s policy-setting group.

The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting were released at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) instead of the original time of 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).

The Fed said it changed the release time after it inadvertently sent the minutes to some people who normally receive them after the usual release time.

The 30-year bond last traded down 24/32 in price for a yield of 2.975 percent, up 3.7 basis points from late on Tuesday.