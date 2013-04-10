FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-30-year bond prices lose one point
April 10, 2013

TREASURIES-30-year bond prices lose one point

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices fell one point early Wednesday, adding to earlier losses after the Federal Reserve’s minutes of its March policy meeting showed some policymakers expected to slow or to end the central bank’s current bond purchase program by the end of the year.

The U.S. central bank’s frequent purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, currently at $85 billion a month, have held down mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs. This program, dubbed QE3, is aimed to support the economic recovery and to lower unemployment.

The 30-year bond last traded 25/32 in price with the yield at 2.977 percent, up 3.9 basis points from late on Tuesday.

