TREASURIES-Fears of reduced Fed buying hurt U.S. bond prices

* Some U.S. central bankers eye tapering bond buying-Fed minutes * Chinese data, stock gains lessen safe-haven bids for bonds * U.S. Treasury to sell $21 billion 10-year notes * BOJ's Kuroda sees no additional stimulus, leaves door open By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's minutes from its March policy meeting stoked worries the central bank might taper or end its bond purchases by the end of year. The record of the Fed's policy meeting last month, which was released early, showed that a few policymakers expected to slow the pace of asset purchases, currently at $85 billion a month, by mid-year and end them later this year. Several others expected to slow the pace a bit later and halt the quantitative easing program by year-end. Stronger-than-expected Chinese import data and the U.S. stock market's advance to record highs also reduced the safe-haven appeal of Treasuries, propelling longer-dated yields back to levels seen last Thursday. The market sell-off came as dealers and investors prepared for $21 billion worth of 10-year Treasuries supply to be auctioned at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the second part of this week's $66 billion in longer-dated government supply. "We are seeing a bit of a 'risk-on' trade in the market. We are seeing the sell-off partly on the FOMC minutes and partly on the auction set-up," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co in New York. Some traders over-reacted to the Fed minutes, some analysts said, since the Fed discussion occurred 2-1/2 weeks before the release of weak March jobs data on Friday. That report caused many to downgrade their outlook on economic growth this year and the likelihood the Fed will pare back bond purchases this year. "The payroll jobs report was the final nail in the coffin of an early halt to QE (quantitative easing) for now," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at Bank of Tokyo/Mitsubishi UFJ in New York. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded 12/32 lower in price at 101-31/32, yielding 1.781 percent, up 2.9 basis points from Tuesday's close. The 10-year yield moved further above its 200-day moving average and the level before the release of the March payroll report that showed a paltry gain of 88,000 jobs. The 30-year bond was down 27/32 in price at 102-27/32 for a yield of 2.981 percent, up 4.4 basis points from late on Tuesday. On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index rose to another all-time high. BOJ UNDERPINS BOND SUPPORT While on track for a third straight day of losses, the bond market remained supported by bets Japanese investors will pour money into U.S. Treasuries due to the Bank of Japan's bold $1.4 trillion asset purchase program to stimulate the economy. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said there would be no additional stimulus in the coming months but signaled the central bank was open to do more to achieve faster growth. The BOJ program was the initial catalyst for last week's Treasuries rally as traders bet Japanese banks, insurers and pension banks will increase their purchases of Treasuries and other higher-yielding foreign bonds. But so far, there has been no surge in inflows of Japanese money into the Treasuries market as data at Tuesday's $32 billion three-year note auction implied below-average foreign bids, according to analysts and traders. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the 10-year note supply to clear at a yield of 1.801 percent, below the 2.029 percent at the 10-year sale in March. The Treasury Department will complete this week's debt sale with a $13 billion offering of 30-year bonds. Investors digested the latest FOMC minutes much earlier than expected. The U.S. central bank released the record of the March 19-20 meeting of its policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) rather than the scheduled time of 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). The Fed said it had inadvertently given the minutes to congressional aides and trade groups on Tuesday. It is unclear whether there was unusual trading after those individuals received the minutes. "I won't discount anything," said Robbert Van Batenburg, director of Newedge USA LLC in New York. "You don't expect the Fed to make this clumsy mistake." The Fed said it launched an investigation of the early release of the minutes, which it said appeared to have been "entirely accidental."