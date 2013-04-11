FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices rise ahead of 30-year bond auction
April 11, 2013 / 3:46 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Prices rise ahead of 30-year bond auction

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Treasury to sell $13 billion in 30-year bonds
    * Jobless claims fall more than expected
    * Fed officials at odds over when to slow bond buys

    By Luciana Lopez
    NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices
advanced on Thursday as a recent gain in yields lured investors
before an auction of 30-year debt.
    Treasuries moved little on data showing the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more
than expected last week.
    While analysts said seasonal factors such as Easter played a
role, the figures could soothe some fears that the labor market
recovery could be stumbling after weaker-than-expected payrolls
figures last week pushed prices higher. 
    Investors returned to U.S. government debt on Thursday after
a sell-off earlier this week drove yields higher, said Ian
Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group
in Stamford, Connecticut.
    The U.S. Treasury will sell $13 billion of 30-year bonds at
1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the third and final part of this week's
longer-dated government supply of $66 billion.  
    The sell-off earlier in the week took yields for the 30-year
U.S. bond back above 3 percent and 10-year notes above 1.8
percent.
   
    "Once we got back to the top of the yield range, at 1.81 in
10-years, a little bit of buying interest has emerged," Lyngen
said.
    "I would argue it probably bodes pretty well for what
happens in the wake of the 30-year auction."
    The 10-year note last traded 3/32 higher to
yield 1.795 percent compared with 1.8051 percent late on
Wednesday.
    The 30-year bond last traded 5/32 higher to
yield 2.998 percent versus 3.054 percent late on Wednesday.
    The 10- and 30-year debt prices were off highs earlier in
the day as the auction approached.

    FED BUYING UNCERTAINTY
    Investors are also trying to gauge when the U.S. Federal
Reserve might slow or stop its $85-billion-per-month buying of
Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
    Minutes from the Fed's most recent policy meeting in March,
released on Wednesday, showed some policymakers expected to slow
those asset purchases by midyear and end them this year.
 
    But policymakers are far from united on when the U.S.
central bank should slow or stop those asset purchases, meant to
help prop up the beleaguered labor market.
    The minutes revealed an intense discussion and several
disagreements among the Fed's 19 policymakers about carrying on
with its bond buying. 
    As part of its stimulus program, the Fed bought $3.3 billion
of Treasuries on Thursday, with maturities between May 2020 and
February 2023.
    Also underpinning Treasuries are bets that Japanese
investors will scoop up Treasuries on the Bank of Japan's $1.4
trillion stimulus program.
    The BOJ program was the initial spark for last week's
Treasuries rally as traders bet Japanese banks, insurers and
pension banks will increase their purchases of Treasuries and
other higher-yielding foreign bonds. 
    There's been no surge in Japanese flows and the end result
could be longer in coming, albeit still significant, said  
William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS
Securities.
    "I see it as a slow burn but something that we're likely to
see over time, at least if you have the patience to wait," he
said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
