FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bonds near steady as safety bid offsets profit taking
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2013 / 2:26 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Bonds near steady as safety bid offsets profit taking

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Profit-taking follows Friday's rally on weak retail sales
    * Lower open on Wall Street limits losses
    * Outlook for slower Q2 U.S. economic growth supportive


    By Ellen Freilich
    NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices
hovered around unchanged levels on Monday, buffeted by a little
profit-taking on one hand, but supported by a safety bid fed by
stock market losses.
    Bonds rallied late last week on gloomier prospects for
second-quarter U.S. growth.
    The weak economic data, stock market losses, continued bond
purchases by the Federal Reserve, and prospective purchases by
Japanese investors were all supportive for bonds and strictly
limited profit-taking, strategists said.
    Major stock indexes fell. 
    "If we do see a pullback in domestic equities, it will prove
supportive for the Treasury market," said Ian Lyngen, senior
government bond strategist for CRT Capital Group in Stamford,
Connecticut.
    A regional manufacturing report supported bonds early in the
day, offering more evidence that U.S. growth would slow in the
second quarter. The Empire State Manufacturing index fell to
3.05 in April from 9.24 in March. 
    "(The report was) a continuation of the recent string of
weak data ... a lot of euphoria (about the economy) was built up
earlier in the year, but we are going to end up probably paying
for it massively in the second quarter," said Jacob Oubina,
senior economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
    Poorer prospects for the American economy would likely mean
continued Fed purchases of bonds, now totaling $85 billion a
month.
    Persistent bets stemming from the Bank of Japan's $1.4
trillion asset purchase program to stimulate the country's
economy also limited selling in U.S. bonds despite what
economists in a Deutsche Bank research note said was
"considerable uncertainty about the extent and scope of
portfolio shifts" out of Japanese government bonds into the U.S.
rates market. 
    Traders have speculated that Japanese insurers and pension
funds will pour money into Treasuries and higher-yielding
overseas assets on the view that the BoJ's aggressive campaign
will depress yields at home. There has been no clear sign,
however, that Japanese demand for Treasuries has jumped since
the BoJ unveiled its stimulus plan.
    The benchmark 10-year note hovered near
unchanged, up nearly 1/32 at 102-17/32 with its yield at 1.72
percent, more than a quarter percentage point below an 11-month
high set in March.
    The 30-year bond last traded up 3/32 in price at
104-7/32 to yield 2.913 percent.
    A Cyprus-related safety bid eased a bit after German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was quoted on Monday as saying that
Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, will approve
an aid package for Cyprus with a solid majority.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.