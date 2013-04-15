TREASURIES-Bonds near steady as safety bid offsets profit taking

* Profit-taking follows Friday's rally on weak retail sales * Lower open on Wall Street limits losses * Outlook for slower Q2 U.S. economic growth supportive By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices hovered around unchanged levels on Monday, buffeted by a little profit-taking on one hand, but supported by a safety bid fed by stock market losses. Bonds rallied late last week on gloomier prospects for second-quarter U.S. growth. The weak economic data, stock market losses, continued bond purchases by the Federal Reserve, and prospective purchases by Japanese investors were all supportive for bonds and strictly limited profit-taking, strategists said. Major stock indexes fell. "If we do see a pullback in domestic equities, it will prove supportive for the Treasury market," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist for CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. A regional manufacturing report supported bonds early in the day, offering more evidence that U.S. growth would slow in the second quarter. The Empire State Manufacturing index fell to 3.05 in April from 9.24 in March. "(The report was) a continuation of the recent string of weak data ... a lot of euphoria (about the economy) was built up earlier in the year, but we are going to end up probably paying for it massively in the second quarter," said Jacob Oubina, senior economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. Poorer prospects for the American economy would likely mean continued Fed purchases of bonds, now totaling $85 billion a month. Persistent bets stemming from the Bank of Japan's $1.4 trillion asset purchase program to stimulate the country's economy also limited selling in U.S. bonds despite what economists in a Deutsche Bank research note said was "considerable uncertainty about the extent and scope of portfolio shifts" out of Japanese government bonds into the U.S. rates market. Traders have speculated that Japanese insurers and pension funds will pour money into Treasuries and higher-yielding overseas assets on the view that the BoJ's aggressive campaign will depress yields at home. There has been no clear sign, however, that Japanese demand for Treasuries has jumped since the BoJ unveiled its stimulus plan. The benchmark 10-year note hovered near unchanged, up nearly 1/32 at 102-17/32 with its yield at 1.72 percent, more than a quarter percentage point below an 11-month high set in March. The 30-year bond last traded up 3/32 in price at 104-7/32 to yield 2.913 percent. A Cyprus-related safety bid eased a bit after German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble was quoted on Monday as saying that Germany's lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, will approve an aid package for Cyprus with a solid majority.