TREASURIES-US bond prices firm as stocks slide fuels safety bid

* Major stock indexes retreat * Outlook for slower Q2 U.S. growth supportive * Weaker-than-expected growth in China hurts riskier assets By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as a stocks slide sparked by concerns about slower growth in the United States and in China spurred a bid for safe-haven U.S. government debt. The gains built on a rally late last week over the same concerns about the global economic outlook. Recent weaker data on manufacturing, employment and retail sales - as well as a weaker regional manufacturing report and a slip in home builders sentiment released on Monday - were supportive for bonds. So were the stock market's losses, prospective purchases by Japanese investors, and bond purchases by the Federal Reserve. The Fed Bank of New York on Monday said it bought $5.6 billion in Treasuries maturing between January 2018 and December 2018. The purchases are part of the accommodative monetary policy the Fed hopes will foster economic growth and limit the negative impact of fiscal restraint. Major stock indexes fell, undermined by data showing China's annual rate of growth eased back to 7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent of the previous quarter and below economists' forecast for an 8.0 percent expansion. The broad S&P 500 stock market index was down nearly 1.5 percent. The pullback in domestic equities was "supportive for the Treasury market," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist for CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut. In contrast to stocks, however, most bond trading occurred in very narrow ranges. "After last week's ride up and right back down again (in yields), there just wasn't anything on the calendar this morning to attract any commitments," said John Canavan, fixed income analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey. In Monday's data, the Empire State Manufacturing index for April fell to 3.05 in April from 9.24 in March. "The Empire State release was a little below consensus, but market expectations after the employment report and retail sales were already leaning that way, so it wasn't a significant surprise," Canavan said. News that U.S. homebuilder sentiment worsened for the third month in a row in April, with builders citing higher materials costs and supply chain concerns, had little market impact. The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index slipped, but was still 18 points above where it was a year ago. "A lot of euphoria (about the economy) was built up earlier in the year, but we are going to end up probably paying for it massively in the second quarter," said Jacob Oubina, senior economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York. In the safe-haven universe, investors appeared to favor U.S. Treasuries over gold. Gold briefly dived 8 percent on Monday, dropping over $100 for its biggest one-day decline in dollar terms, as investors exited the precious metal in droves in search for better returns elsewhere. "If Cyprus really does begin to sell its gold holdings, what about the other countries needing to raise cash?," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, referring to a draft plan revealed last week for Cyprus to sell gold as part of its bailout. "Cyprus would be setting a precedent." The gold sell-off "also fits with the low 10-year yield, suggesting more deflationary, rather than inflationary, environment," she said. Persistent bets stemming from the Bank of Japan's $1.4 trillion asset purchase program to stimulate the country's economy have helped curb any sell-offs in U.S. bonds despite what Deutsche Bank economists called in a research note the "considerable uncertainty about the extent and scope of portfolio shifts" out of Japanese government bonds into the U.S. rates market. Traders have speculated that Japanese insurers and pension funds will pour money into Treasuries and higher-yielding overseas assets on the view that the BoJ's aggressive campaign will depress yields at home. There has been no clear sign, however, that Japanese demand for Treasuries has jumped since the BoJ unveiled its stimulus plan. The benchmark 10-year note rose 4/32 to 102-21/32, its yield easing to 1.71 percent, more than a quarter percentage point below an 11-month high set in March. The 30-year bond last traded up 22/32 in price at 104-26/32 to yield 2.88 percent.