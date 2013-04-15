Prices for 30-year Treasuries rise one full point

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds rose one full point late on Monday as stocks extended their slide after news of an explosion at the Boston Marathon.

Thirty-year Treasuries gained 1-1/32 in price to yield 2.868 percent as the S&P 500 index fell 2 percent.

Two explosions struck the Boston Marathon as runners crossed the finish line on Monday, witnesses said.

“Stocks are lower and Treasuries bid on the news,” Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist for CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut, said in a research note.