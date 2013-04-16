FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extends loss to point
April 16, 2013

U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extends loss to point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended its loss to a point on Tuesday as the market gave back some gains scored late Monday on a safety bid related to the explosions at the Boston Marathon.

U.S. 10-year notes also retreated from 2013 yield lows, allowing their yields to rise to 1.73 percent on Tuesday from 1.69 percent late on Monday.

The 30-year bond fell a point in price, its yield rising to 2.92 percent from 2.87 percent late on Monday.

News that the U.S. Consumer Price Index declined more than forecast while the core CPI rose less than forecast was bullish for bonds, but evoked little discernible reaction.

