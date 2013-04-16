FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds widen losses after industry output data
#Market News
April 16, 2013 / 1:35 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds widen losses after industry output data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries slightly expanded losses on Tuesday on news of a bigger-than-forecast rise in U.S. industrial output.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes, down 10/32 before the Federal Reserve’s industry output report was released, were down 12/32 afterwards, their yields up at 1.73 percent from 1.69 percent late on Monday.

The market was already lower when the data were released as it gave back some gains scored late Monday on a safety bid related to the explosions at the Boston Marathon.

Industrial production grew 0.4 percent in March, the Federal Reserve said. Utilities output jumped 5.3 percent which the Fed said was due to unusually cold weather, while manufacturing output dropped 0.1 percent, unwinding part of a strong gain posted in February.

