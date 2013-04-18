FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bond prices resume climb as stock losses spur bid
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2013 / 2:16 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Bond prices resume climb as stock losses spur bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices resumed their climb on Thursday as stocks sank to session lows and a regional manufacturing index came in a little weaker than forecast, feeding a bid for safe-haven U.S. debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries, up 1/32 before Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelaphia released its index, was up 5/32 afterwards, leaving its yield at 1.68 percent.

Major stock market indexes sank to session lows.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s factory index slipped to 1.3 in April from 2.0 in March. Economists had forecast a reading of 3.0.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.