NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. longer-dated Treasuries rose to session highs early Monday after a private report showed a surprise drop in existing home sales in March, stoking worries about the U.S. economic recovery losing steam.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were 5/32 higher in price to yield 1.688 percent, down 1.7 basis points from late on Friday, while the 30-year bond traded 9/32 higher with a yield of 2.871 percent, down 1.2 basis points from Friday’s close.