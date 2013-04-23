TREASURIES-Bonds hold gains after Markit U.S. PMI data

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices held steady at higher levels on Tuesday after Markit’s index on U.S. factory activity fell to a six-month low in April, suggesting slowing growth in the domestic manufacturing sector.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 8/32 higher in price to yield 1.667 percent, down 2.8 basis points from late on Monday. The 10-year yield touched 1.645 percent earlier, which was the lowest intraday level since Dec. 12, according to Reuters data.