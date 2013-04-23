RPT-TREASURIES-U.S. yields hover near year lows on growth worries

* U.S., China, Germany factory data stoke growth concerns * U.S. new home sales rise less than expected in March * Benchmark U.S. yields hit lowest levels since Dec. * U.S. Treasury to sell $35 billion in new two-year supply By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Tuesday with benchmark yields hovering near the lowest levels of the year as data suggested another spring global slowdown, which major central banks might have to ward off with more stimulus. Concerns about deteriorating economic growth worldwide, together with bets that Japanese investors will buy more U.S. and other higher-yielding foreign bonds have limited the rise in yields the past couple of weeks. Tuesday's data from the United States, China and Germany showed manufacturing activity either contracted or slowed in April, stoking worries of a deterioration in global demand in the second quarter for a third straight year. "We are bouncing off the lows of the year in yields, but the concern about a spring swoon is very much alive," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist with Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia. On the other hand, investors' preparation to make room for this week's $99 billion in government debt supply and a further rebound in the stock prices put a floor on yields for now, traders said. "We are stuck with these yields. We can't seem to go much lower," said Thomas Roth, executive director of U.S. government bond trading at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New York. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were unchanged in price at 102-24/32 on below-average volume, yielding 1.694 percent. The 10-year yield touched 1.645 percent earlier, the lowest intraday level since Dec. 12, according to Reuters data. The 30-year bond was flat at 104-28/32 to yield 2.880 percent. The 30-year yield fell to 2.823 percent earlier, the lowest level since Dec. 12. These yield levels, if they hold, might stem bidding at this week's $99 billion worth of government bond supply as some investors deem the new debt to be too pricey. Moreover, there has been scant evidence that proves a rise in Japanese bids at Treasuries auctions since the Bank of Japan announced its $1.4 trillion stimulus program on April 4. That move was expected to depress domestic yields, which in turn would cause Japanese banks, insurers and pension funds to seek higher returns overseas. Japanese government bond yields have risen from their steep drop to record lows earlier this month. The yield premium on U.S. 10-year Treasuries over their Japanese counterparts rose 2 basis points to 1.10 percentage points. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $35 billion in two-year notes at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), followed by a $35 billion five-year note auction on Wednesday and a $29 billion seven-year debt sale on Thursday. In "when-issued" activity, traders anticipated the new two-year note issue due in April 2015 will sell at a yield of 0.2300 percent, lower than the 0.255 percent at the two-year sale in March and only 1 basis point above the record yield low at a two-year auction set in July. In addition to their expected low yields, the new Treasuries supply faced competition from a rebounding stock market after the Standard & Poor's 500 index posting its worst week since November last week, analysts said. Wall Street stocks built on their higher open with the S&P 500 rising 0.9 percent in late morning trading. Longer-dated Treasuries prices also received a smaller-than-expected boost from the Federal Reserve's regular bond purchase program aimed at supporting the economic recovery, dubbed QE3. The U.S. central bank bought only $940 million in government debt that matures in August 2023 to February 2031.