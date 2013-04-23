FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bond prices jumped briefly on "bogus" AP report
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 5:26 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Bond prices jumped briefly on "bogus" AP report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices surged briefly on Tuesday after a false report from the Associated Press that there has been two explosions at White House and President Barack Obama was injured.

An AP spokesman said the tweet attributed to its account on the reported explosions was “bogus.”

White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama was fine.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded up as much as 15/32 in price as the false AP tweet circulated in the market. The 10-year note last traded unchanged in price versus its Monday close with a yield of 1.696 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.