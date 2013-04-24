FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bond prices edge up after weak data, good auction
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2013 / 7:57 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Bond prices edge up after weak data, good auction

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. durables goods post biggest fall since August
    * 5-year note auction draws moderately good demand
    * Hopes for new Italian government spur early bond sales
    * No lingering effect after Tuesday's tweet-linked rally


    By Richard Leong and Leah Schnurr
    NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices edged
up on Wednesday as unexpectedly weak data on durable goods
orders supported safe-haven demand for bonds and after solid
demand for an auction of five-year notes.
    The U.S. Treasury Department sold $35 billion in new
five-year notes in the afternoon. Indirect bidders took a
higher-than-average 43.6 percent of the auction, which investors
viewed as an encouraging sign of demand from overseas central
banks. That came on the heels of an average auction for two-year
notes on Tuesday.
    "We rallied nicely into the auction and we've managed to
continue rallying afterward, even though it was only a moderate
to good type of affair on the five-year," said David Keeble,
global head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole
Corporate & Investment Banking in New York.
    Investors speculated that the auction may have attracted
interest from Japanese investors who seek higher yields abroad
after the Bank of Japan launched a $1.4 trillion asset-buying
program that has been expected to depress domestic yields.
    "The fact that the indirect bid turned up a little bit
chunkier than usual gave the impression to some people that the
Japanese are buying," Keeble said. 
    The Treasury will complete this week's debt offerings with a
$29 billion seven-year debt auction on Thursday.
    "We think the 7-year part of the curve actually looks
attractive. We're anticipating that the auction will go fine
tomorrow," said Chris McReynolds, head of U.S. Treasury trading
at Barclays in New York.
    The bond market has remained locked in a tight trading range
since early April, with benchmark yields hovering near their
lowest levels since December.
    Recent disappointing data in the United States, Europe and
China have fueled bets of a spring global slowdown for a third
straight year, an occurrence that would force central banks to
take action. 
    "Poor economic data could lead to some enhanced action from
central banks, which has been bullish for stocks and other risk
assets" and limit a further decline in Treasury yields, said
Mike Lorizio, head of Treasuries trading at Manulife Asset
Management in Boston.
    Wednesday's report on durable goods orders that showed a 5.7
percent fall in March - the biggest drop since August - was the
latest in a wave of disappointing data. 
    
 
    
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 2/32 in
price at 102-23/32 to yield 1.698 percent.
    The 10-year yield was about 6 basis points above a
four-month-plus low of 1.643 percent set on Tuesday after a
false tweet from the Associated Press about explosions at the
White House, which briefly sent stock prices plunging and bond
prices soaring. 
    The 30-year Treasury bond were up 8/32 in price
at 104-22/32 to yield 2.888 percent, down 1.3 basis points. 
    News that Italian President Giorgio Napolitano had picked
center-left leader Enrico Letta as the new premier and had asked
him to form a new government pressured U.S. bond prices downward
and briefly lifted benchmark yields from their lowest levels of
the year set on Tuesday. 
    The move stoked hopes that national leaders would turn their
focus toward solving the fiscal problems that have bogged down
Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy, though doubts
persisted over whether Letta could cobble together a broad-based
coalition for a confidence vote by next week. 
    Uncertainties over the formation of an Italian government
and the discouraging U.S. durable goods report, however, were
not enough to snuff out investors' interest in stocks, which
limited a rise in Treasuries prices, analysts said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.