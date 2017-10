NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices added to earlier losses early Thursday after a larger-than-expected drop in weekly jobless claims reduced worries about a rapid deterioration in U.S. economic growth in the second quarter.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 6/32 lower in price at 102-15/32, a session low, yielding 1.723 percent, up 2.2 basis points from late on Wednesday.