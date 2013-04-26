FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bonds hold gains after U. Michigan consumer data
April 26, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds hold gains after U. Michigan consumer data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices clung to earlier gains on Friday after a private report on the mood of U.S. consumers showed less deterioration than analysts had forecast, reducing fears of a sharp pullback in personal spending.

Thomson Reuters and the University of Michigan said their overall index on consumer sentiment ended April at 76.4, higher than the preliminary reading of 72.3 but still below 78.6 in March. Analysts had expected a final April reading of 73.2.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 9/32 in price at 102-28/32 with a yield of 1.679 percent, down 3.1 basis points from late on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
