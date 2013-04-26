FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields fall as weak U.S. GDP adds to growth fears
April 26, 2013 / 7:11 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Yields fall as weak U.S. GDP adds to growth fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Payrolls in focus after disappointing 1st-qtr growth
    * Two-year note yields fall on declining bill supply
    * Fed to buy $1.25 bln-$1.75 bln in bonds on Monday

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasuries
yields fell on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy grew at
a slower-than-expected pace in the first quarter, adding to
fears that next week's closely watched payrolls report for April
may also disappoint.
    Although U.S. economic growth regained speed in the first
quarter, the pace was less than expected, heightening fears an
already weakening economy could struggle to cope with deep
government spending cuts and higher taxes. 
    The data came after Spain, the euro zone's fourth-biggest
economy, said growth will contract by 1.3 percent this year,
more than previously forecast, while unemployment will hold at
record highs over the next two years. 
    "The economic conditions continue to deteriorate, not just
here but globally, and it continues to fuel the drive for
duration," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in
New York.
    Investors are now focused on next Friday's monthly payroll's
report, which is expected to show that employers added 150,000
jobs in April, according to the median estimate of economists
polled by Reuters.
    Some traders fear, however, that the number may again
disappoint, after employers added only 88,000 jobs in March, far
below expectations of 200,000.
    "If we were to see another month of weak data, we could see
yields grind lower," said Mike Cullinane, head of Treasuries
trading at D.A. Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida.
    Month-end buying could also boost bond demand early next
week.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were up 12/32 in price
on Friday to yield 1.67 percent, just above the four-month low
of 1.64 percent briefly reached on Tuesday after a false tweet
of an explosion at the White House. 
    Traders said there is technical resistance on the 10-year
notes at yields of around 1.65 percent.
    Thirty-year bonds rose 29/32 in price to yield
2.86 percent, down from 2.91 percent late on Thursday.
    Yields on two-year notes also dropped to their lowest levels
since August as stronger-than-excepted tax receipts at the U.S.
Treasury led to speculation that the government would further
reduce the already dwindling supply of Treasuries bills, leading
some investors to reach out to coupon-bearing debt.
    The Treasury on Thursday said that it will sell $76 billion
in bills next week, $9 billion less than it typically sells.
    "People have had to scramble for collateral and it may spill
over into coupon debt," said CIBC's Tucci.
    Two-year note yields dropped 1 basis point to 22
basis points.
    Bond investors will also be watching for signals from
Federal Reserve policy makers on the U.S. central bank's bond
purchase program after the Fed's meeting next week, on Tuesday
and Wednesday.
    Some think Chairman Ben Bernanke and other top Fed officials
will shift their focus back to buying more bonds to help an
economy that continues to grow below expectations, instead of
drawing up a plan to begin reducing stimulus, something that
they have discussed at policy meetings in recent months.
    The Federal Reserve on Friday bought $3.378 billion in bonds
that will mature in August 2020 to February 2023 as part of the
program. 
    It will purchase between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion in
debt due 2036 and 2043 on Monday.

