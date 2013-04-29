FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bond prices edge up after subdued U.S. inflation data
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2013 / 12:46 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Bond prices edge up after subdued U.S. inflation data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday after the government’s personal income and spending report contained very subdued inflation data.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, unchanged before the data were reported, was up 2/32 afterward, its yield easing to 1.66 percent from 1.67 percent before the report.

The U.S. personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index slipped 0.1 percent in March. The core PCE price index was flat, even more subdued than the 0.1 percent rise economists predicted.

The subdued price trend was born out in year-over-year data as well. As of March, the year-over-year PCE price index was up just 1.0 percent, less than the 1.3 percent year-over-year rise as of February. The core PCE price index was up just 1.1 percent year-over-year through March, even less than the subdued 1.3 percent reading that stood through February.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.