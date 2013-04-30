TREASURIES-Bonds rise ahead of Fed meeting, ECB, jobs report

* Bonds climb before FOMC meeting * Fed expected to remain on bond-buying course * ECB expected to cut rates * U.S. payrolls report on Friday a focus: modest job growth expected By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries advanced on the prospect of further monetary accommodation on Tuesday as investors focused on central bank meetings and highly anticipated jobs data due late this week. With the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield just above four-month lows, the Federal Reserve's policy-making committee begins a two-day meeting that will end Wednesday with a statement that some believe could sound relatively dovish in response to recent, weaker economic data. A fall in euro zone inflation to a three-year low of 1.2 percent in April and a rise in the unemployment rate to 12.1 percent in March has led investors to conclude the European Central Bank will cut the main euro zone interest rate at its monthly meeting by 25 basis points on Thursday to 0.50 percent as the bloc's economy weakens further. "Treasury prices are higher because it's looking more and more likely that the European Central Bank will indeed cut its main refinancing rate on Thursday while the Federal Reserve will stand pat on Wednesday," said Brian J. Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "That makes Treasuries relatively more attractive than euro-denominated debt." On Friday the U.S. government announces non-farm payrolls data for April, expected to show employers added 145,000 jobs, according to the median estimate of economists polled by Reuters. March's number came in below expectations, at 88,000. A 0.3 percent rise in first-quarter U.S. employment costs had no discernible market impact, but reinforced the low-inflation landscape that makes it easier for authorities to pursue accommodative monetary policies. Treasuries trimmed their best gains after the S&P/Case-Shiller composite index showed U.S. single-family home prices posted their best annual rise since May 2006, climbing 1.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis compared to January and topping forecasts for a 0.9 percent rise. Treasuries prices added to gains after a measure of Midwest manufacturing activity reflected contraction, contrary to expectations for expansion. The Chicago Purchasing Management index read 49.0 in April, below the consensus forecast of 52.5. Of particular interest to the market ahead of Friday's key U.S. employment report was a drop in the Chicago Purchasing Management employment index to 48.7 in April from 55.1 in March. But CRT Capital Group government bond strategist David Ader said the market was paying "scant attention" to "side-show" releases and was more focused on central bank decisions and major economic data like the payrolls report. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) also releases its manufacturing and non-manufacturing surveys on Wednesday and Friday, respectively. Disappointing data including slower-than-expected U.S. economic growth in the first quarter has led Treasuries yields lower in the past few weeks, as investors again grapple with the prospect that the economy will at best only muddle along this year. In addition, over the past 12 months, inflation has risen just 1 percent. Ten-year Treasuries were up 7/32 in price to yield 1.64 percent, near their lowest levels since December. The yields have dropped from as high as 2.05 percent on March 8. The Treasury will also announce its refunding plans for the second quarter on Wednesday, which will be watched for any cuts in its planned issuance as the government benefits from strong tax receipts. The Treasury has been cutting sales of Treasury bills on the better tax inflows, and as another fight over the debt ceiling looms. The debt ceiling has been suspended until May 18, when Republicans are expected to use the ceiling as a tool to push for new spending cuts. The Treasury on Monday said it will sell $30 billion in four-week Treasuries bills on Tuesday, $10 billion less than the last week and $5 billion less than most expected. This came on top of $9 billion in cuts in this week's three-month, six-month and 12-month bill auctions, which were announced last week. The declining bill issuance has helped short-dated bill yields drop and some think declining supply could also extend to extra demand for coupon debt. The Fed will buy between $4.25 billion and $5.25 billion in notes due 2017 on Tuesday as part of its ongoing bond purchase program. It purchased $1.52 billion in bonds due between 2036 and 2042 on Monday.