TREASURIES-Bond prices add to gains after Chicago PMI
April 30, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Bond prices add to gains after Chicago PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices added to gains on Tuesday after a measure of Midwest manufacturing activity reflected contraction, contrary to expectations for expansion.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 6/32 before the report, was up 8/32 afterwards. Its yield eased to 1.65 percent.

The Chicago Purchasing Management index read 49.0 in April, below the consensus forecast of 52.5.

Of particular interest to the market ahead of Friday’s key U.S. employment report was a drop in the Chicago Purchasing Management employment index to 48.7 in April from 55.1 in March.

The new orders index remained in expansionary territory, however, at 53.2 versus 53.0 in March.

Readings below 50 point to contraction; readings above 50 point to expansion.

