TREASURIES-Bonds erase gains amid positioning for Apple debt sale

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices erased gains that had sent yields to their lowest level since mid-December on Tuesday as investors made room for a six-part debt sale by Apple Inc.

Apple Inc has attracted more than $50 billion in orders for a six-part debt sale expected to price later on Tuesday, according to two market sources.

Apple is issuing three-year and five-year fixed and floating-rate notes, as well as 10-year and 30-year fixed-rate notes via Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs. The company is expected to issue at least $15 billion in debt.